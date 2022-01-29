Covid curbs in more Kerala districts put theatres in spot again

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the government extending restrictions on public gatherings in more districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, and Idukki, due to the sudden spike in Covid cases, cinemas are back again into a crisis mode.

Authorities had ratcheted up the curbs in Thiruvananthapuram after classifying it in category C. Cinemas that were looking at a slew of releases to claw back from the crisis imposed by the two previous lockdowns are hit hard by the latest curbs. The new decision comes at a time when Vineeth Sreenivasan directed Hridayam, released on January 21, was getting good initial collections and rave reviews.

Distributors, who were planning to release movies in the coming weeks, have decided to postpone their plans. “We have already filed a plea at the High Court against the decision by the government. We will plan our next move based on the court’s decision,” said Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK) president K Vijayakumar.

In their petition, theatre owners pointed out that they are impacted by the ruling while there is no restriction on the functioning of malls, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, and health clubs attached to hotels. “We are functioning with 50% occupancy, and are adhering to Covid precautionary protocols as prescribed by the government strictly.

Then why is this discrimination against us,” asks Vijayakumar. In the past two years, cinemas were able to function only for four or five months. “Theatre owners are facing severe financial crunch owing to the pandemic outbreak. We cannot go forward like this as most exhibitors cannot even repay their loans and arrears,” he said. Meanwhile, the release of big movies like Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute, Rajeev Ravi-Nivin Pauly team’s Thuramugham and Aashiq Abu’s Naaradhan has been postponed.

“We are yet to get official confirmation regarding the postponement of the release of movies including Thirimali which were charted for this weekend. However, the release of films slotted for the first week of February has been postponed,” said Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker. He said the unscientific way of imposing restrictions on theatres alone will kill the film industry.

“For instance, the producer and makers of Hridayam took a huge risk to release it during the time of Covid. Their belief that the film would attract the masses has been proven right. However, now with the government forcing to stop the screening of the movie at major centres like Thiruvananathapuram, the producer, distributor, and exhibitors are hit hard,” said Koker.

Put off for now

