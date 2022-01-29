Gang dupes man of Rs 6 crore with boxing club offer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A city-based businessman lost Rs 6 crore after a group of persons allegedly duped him offering to set up boxing clubs as a joint venture with him in Kochi. The police said the group led Kadavanthra native K S Vinod also used the Director Identification Number (DIN) of the complainant George N V of Kakkanad without his knowledge to set up the ‘Kerala Professional Boxing Council’, which was then used to take property on lease to set up the clubs.

The Infopark police registered a case against Vinod, 47, and his three accomplices. “Vinod tried to avail anticipatory bail from a local court saying the dispute was of civil nature and the police had no role in it. The court dismissed his plea,” said a police officer.

The police said Vinod convinced George to jointly start boxing clubs across the city and took a total of `6.19 crore from him. The amount included the value of George’s shares in Lakeshore Hospital, they said.

However, Vinod allegedly violated the terms of agreement after getting the money and took the property on lease after registering the joint venture in his name using George’s DIN,” said the police.

Additional sessions judge G Girish, who heard the anticipatory bail plea, said, “The intricacies of the transaction between the accused and the complainant can be brought out only after a comprehensive investigation. It is not possible to trivialise the issue as a civil matter as the allegations pertain to deceit and cheating of crores of rupees. The investigation is likely to be adversely affected if the accused is granted protection of pre-­arrest bail.”