STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gang dupes man of Rs 6 crore with boxing club offer

A city-based businessman lost Rs 6 crore after a group of persons allegedly duped him offering to set up boxing clubs as a joint venture with him in Kochi.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A city-based businessman lost Rs 6 crore after a group of persons allegedly duped him offering to set up boxing clubs as a joint venture with him in Kochi. The police said the group led Kadavanthra native K S Vinod also used the Director Identification Number (DIN) of the complainant George N V of Kakkanad without his knowledge to set up the ‘Kerala Professional Boxing Council’, which was then used to take property on lease to set up the clubs. 

The Infopark police registered a case against Vinod, 47, and his three accomplices. “Vinod tried to avail anticipatory bail from a local court saying the dispute was of civil nature and the police had no role in it. The court dismissed his plea,” said a police officer.

The police said Vinod convinced George to jointly start boxing clubs across the city and took a total of `6.19 crore from him. The amount included the value of George’s shares in Lakeshore Hospital, they said.
However, Vinod allegedly violated the terms of agreement after getting the money and took the property on lease after registering the joint venture in his name using George’s DIN,” said the police.

Additional sessions judge G Girish, who heard the anticipatory bail plea, said, “The intricacies of the transaction between the accused and the complainant can be brought out only after a comprehensive investigation. It is not possible to trivialise the issue as a civil matter as the allegations pertain to deceit and cheating of crores of rupees. The investigation is likely to be adversely affected if the accused is granted protection of pre-­arrest bail.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp