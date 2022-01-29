STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Illegal street vending gangs under scanner in Kochi

HC orders probe into existence of any nexus encouraging unauthorised street vending activities within corp limits

Published: 29th January 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kochi City Police Commissioner to constitute a special team of officers to investigate the existence of any illegal nexus, alliance, or consortium of persons responsible for the encouragement or abetment of unauthorised street vending activities within the city corporation limits.

Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar also constituted a committee to regularly monitor the street vending activities within corporation limits. The court issued the order when a batch of petitions regarding the matter came up for hearing.

The court directed that the committee should obtain periodic reports from the corporation and its Town Vending Committee, and the Jagratha Samithi constituted in each division. “Timely action should be taken to prevent unauthorised persons from carrying on street vending activities.

Such action shall also include the issuance of directions to authorised street vendors to carry on their vending activities in strict compliance with the terms of the certificate of vending issued to them and implementing those directions in the event of failure by the vendor concerned to comply with them. The committee should meet at least once every month to monitor the situation,” the court said.

The High Court asked the corporation, district collector and the police authorities to ensure that all notices issued to unauthorised persons, at the time of evicting them, contain a reference to the court’s order. They should also state the reason for the action taken against such persons. 

“The action for removal of such unauthorised persons from the streets, and preventing them from carrying on street vending activities without certificates of vending from the municipal corporation, shall commence immediately,” he court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
street vending Kochi
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp