One in five tests Covid positive, Ernakulam may get ‘C’ tag soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the daily Covid case count continues to be high, the number of clusters formed in Ernakulam too are on the rise. Inclusive of government and private offices and colleges, the district has around 60 active clusters.

Officials say given the corresponding rise in hospitalisations, chances are high for Ernakulam to soon be in Category C, which entails stricter curbs. On Friday, the district reported over 10,000 cases again.

“So far, 19.31% of the population in the district have contracted Covid, with over seven lakh people infected. We are in a situation where one in five tests is returning positive. Most of those getting infected are aged between 20 and 60.

Among the 60 active clusters, most are in colleges, offices and banks,” said District Medical Officer V Jayasree. She said 96.54% of patients are in homecare. “Only 3.45% are in hospitals, with just 0.31% requiring ICU admissions,” she said. The district has so far reported 6,212 Covid deaths. Around 68.6% of the deaths were reported among those with comorbidities. Also, 87.13% of the deceased were either unvaccinated or had received just one dose.

“Since number of deaths among the unvaccinated is high, we urge all to get fully vaccinated. Those eligible for booster doses should take them,” said a health official. To facilitate dialysis for Covid patients, two dialysis centres will be set up, said District Collector Jafar Malik.

“In private hospitals, separate arrangements should be made for dialysis of Covid patients. Chances are high for the district to be in Category C. Therefore, the public should follow Covid protocol. Sectoral magistrates are appointed to monitor crowding at shopping malls and supermarkets,” he said.

Domiciliary Care Centres will be started in three municipalities and 10 panchayats. “Special Covid wards have been set up at taluk level. The Mattanchery hospital has been arranged to treat pregnant women who have contracted Covid,” said Jayasree.

At home? Check your O2

Those under treatment at home should monitor their oxygen level with a pulse oximeter or use breath-holding technique. If they can hold their breath for 25 seconds, the heart and lungs are in normal state. If it is just 15 seconds, it may be an indication of pneumonia and such people should consult a doctor.

Ekm reports 10,571 new Covid cases

Kochi: The district reported 10,571 Covid cases on Friday. As many as 7,756 got the infection through contact. Sources of infection of 2,766 people could not be traced. A total of 49 health workers tested positive. Meanwhile, 450 recovered on the day. Details of Covid treatment facilities at various centres will be made available on Covid Jagratha portal.