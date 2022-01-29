Vellayani college on a mission to protect mango trees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of researchers at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, are on a mission to make a field gene bank of native mango varieties on the campus. The initiative aims to protect the unique native mangoes which the researchers believe will soon be extinct if not protected.

Researchers are travelling across southern Kerala to gather details about the mango varieties in the region.

According to the researchers, the state has around 150 mango varieties and in southern districts alone, there are around 50 identified varieties.

“Earlier, karpporamanga, karaykamanga, narangamanga, kadakkalmanga and perakkamanga were readily available. These have become endangered now. The native varieties can only be found in certain house gardens and public places. We aim to identify them and create a field gene bank in the college,” said Simi S, HOD of fruit science, College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

The study is part of the state government’s annual plant project. Identifying process is centred around Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. “We will be visiting each place to cut the mango stalks and after grafting, they will be planted in the college. The mango sapling with the same features as the mother plant will be protected. The new sapling produced will be distributed,” shares Simi. Other researchers part of the project include Raficker, Sheena and Geethalakshmi.

Researchers said identifying and documenting them will require time and effort, as some varieties have different names in different places and are difficult to differentiate. “Some varieties by the same name can also differ in colour and nature in different places. We will be able to identify the difference only during the fruiting season,” they said. Though the project was launched a year ago, the pandemic and other related issues affected its progress.

The project on protecting and propagating indigenous fruit trees is currently being carried out by the agricultural colleges in Kasaragod, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. Colleges in Kasaragod and Vellayani are engaged in identifying and protecting the native mango varieties. The institute in Thrissur is engaged in studying all fruit trees and their propagation.

How to help

Those having native mango trees in their backyards or fields can help by contacting at 9496366698, 9946867991.