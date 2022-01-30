Ernakulam to set up 16 domiciliary centres to tackle Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has decided to set up 16 domiciliary care centres (DCC) in 10 panchayats and six municipalities. The decision was taken at the Covid review meeting held on Saturday.

“Around 900 beds will be set up in the DCC. In the first phase, Rs 5 lakh will be allocated by the district disaster management authority for the requirements,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is in charge of the Covid situation of the district.

In the wake of the Covid spread, ward-level Jagratha Samithis, the rapid response teams, will be strengthened. The meeting also decided to appoint more staff to reduce burden on the health department and deploy more ambulances. Rajeeve said the local self-government bodies can set up community kitchens if required.

11,103 new Covid cases in district

Kochi: Ernakulam district has reported yet another high number of daily Covid cases. As many as 11,103 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Saturday. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 8136 got infected through local transmission. According to health officials, the source of infection of 2926 persons could not be traced. Also, 41 health officials tested positive for Covid. Meanwhile, 8571 Covid patients recovered from the infection.

For better care

St James Jacobite Parish Hall, Cheranalloor

Santhigiri Ashram, Edathala

Anwar Memorial Palliative Care, Kadungalloor

St George Parish Hall, Mulanthuruthy

Mudavoor Community Hall, Payipra

ASC Community Hall, Pallippuram

Tagore Hall, Thirumarady

St Peter’s and St Paul’s Jacobite Cathedral Hall, Thiruvaniyur

Community Hall, Varapetty

CIAL, Nedumbassery

Muncipal Town Hall, Aluva

Mattancherry Town Hall, Kochi

CHC Hall, Koothattukulam

E K Nayanar Hall, Maradu

Thengodu Vanitha Vayanashala Centre, Thrikkakara

Municipal Town Hall, Eloor

A total of 900 beds

97% of the Covid patients in the district are being treated at homes. According to the health officials, around 60% of the children are vaccinated as well. Meanwhile, a total of 60,874 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.