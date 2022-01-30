Police red-flag rampant flouting of Covid norms

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the accelerating Covid spread, driven by a rising number of Omicron cases, posing a grave concern, people appear least bothered about taking precautions against the pandemic that has already claimed over 50,000 lives.

According to a report sourced from the police department, more than 50,000 people were slapped with fines over the past ten days alone for not wearing masks or taking other precautionary measures in public places. The police say the number of people getting caught for not wearing masks is showing an upward trend compared to the second wave.

Earlier, around 3,000 people -- on an average -- were caught without facemask per day. But now the number has almost doubled. “A large number of people are not too concerned. That might be a major reason for the fast spread of Covid, or Omicron cases, in the state,” said a top police officer.

Unfortunately, the number of people avoiding masks is higher in the rural parts of the state. Over the past ten days, as many as 11,560 people have been slapped with fines for violating the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Act in the Ernakulam Rural police limits, the police data shows.

“Those who have already contracted the virus are at the forefront of violating rules. Most of them believe they are immune to the virus. They are not ready to maintain social distancing either. Such people are the super spreaders, as we have found that several of them contracted the virus two or three times. If people can’t take it seriously, our system will not be enough to deal with the crisis,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police department is planning to strengthen the enforcement drive in every nook and cranny of the state. “We have deployed special teams in several parts of the district to slap fines on those who fail to follow the rules. We are also in contact with non-governmental organisations to raise public awareness,” said Rural SP K Karthick.