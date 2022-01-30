STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police red-flag rampant flouting of Covid norms

Nearly 50,000 caught over past 10 days, many least concerned

Published: 30th January 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers of Cochin Smart Mission Limited, without wearing masks, pull cables at High Court junction | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the accelerating Covid spread, driven by a rising number of Omicron cases, posing a grave concern, people appear least bothered about taking precautions against the pandemic that has already claimed over 50,000 lives.

According to a report sourced from the police department, more than 50,000 people were slapped with fines over the past ten days alone for not wearing masks or taking other precautionary measures in public places. The police say the number of people getting caught for not wearing masks is showing an upward trend compared to the second wave.

Earlier, around 3,000 people -- on an average -- were caught without facemask per day. But now the number has almost doubled. “A large number of people are not too concerned. That might be a major reason for the fast spread of Covid, or Omicron cases, in the state,” said a top police officer.

Unfortunately, the number of people avoiding masks is higher in the rural parts of the state. Over the past ten days, as many as 11,560 people have been slapped with fines for violating the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Act in the Ernakulam Rural police limits, the police data shows.

“Those who have already contracted the virus are at the forefront of violating rules. Most of them believe they are immune to the virus. They are not ready to maintain social distancing either. Such people are the super spreaders, as we have found that several of them contracted the virus two or three times. If people can’t take it seriously, our system will not be enough to deal with the crisis,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police department is planning to strengthen the enforcement drive in every nook and cranny of the state. “We have deployed special teams in several parts of the district to slap fines on those who fail to follow the rules. We are also in contact with non-governmental organisations to raise public awareness,” said Rural SP K Karthick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid norms COVID 19
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp