Renovation work of Ernakulam market kicks off

The new market will have state-of-the-art facilities spread across 2,15,000 sq ft.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers and officials attend the launch of the Ernakulam market renovation work through video conferencing on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Local Self-Government, M V Govindan, and Industries Minister P Rajeeve officially inaugurated the reconstruction work of Ernakulam market and the temporary market on Saturday. Mayor M Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, T J Vinod, MLA, Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya, standing committee members and ward councillors were present at the event.

The new market will have state-of-the-art facilities spread across 2,15,000 sq ft. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has designed the new market in such a way that it will ensure a better working environment for merchants and customers. An amount of Rs 72 crore has been set aside for the implementation of the project. 

At the inaugural function, Minister M V Govindan said that all stakeholders should work together to complete the project on time and the pride of the old market should be restored.  The CSML scheme was conceived and implemented in such a way that the livelihoods of merchants would not be affected by the difficulties being faced in the existing market.

The temporary market was designed with the needs of the people in mind. Inaugurating the temporary market, Minister P Rajeev said that the new market project is expected to change the economic face of Kochi.

CSML has set up a makeshift market on 40,000 sq ft with all facilities spending Rs 5.5 crore. The 224 shops, both large and small, in the existing market have already been relocated to temporary market. The temporary market project was completed by Mary Mata Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The contract for the construction of the new market has been given to Crescent Construction Pvt Ltd. The completion period  is two years.

