After EC call for bypoll preparations, fronts turn attention to Thrikkakara

KOCHI: With the Election Commission asking the district administration to begin preparations, the bypoll notification for the Thrikkakara assembly seat is expected soon.The major political fronts -- LDF, UDF and NDA - were expecting the Thrikkakara bypoll to be announced only after the completion of the elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh. The last round of polls in these states is slated for March 7, and the counting for March 10.

But the other day, the Election Commission asked the district administration as well as the police department to gear up for the bypoll. Accordingly, the party leaders will be kickstarting discussions on potential candidates this week. The bypoll in Thrikkakara was necessitated by the death of P T Thomas, the Congress MLA. According to sources with the UDF, the front’s prime choice for candidature is Uma Thomas, the late MLA’s wife.

“Though the party leadership has conveyed the message to Uma, it is learnt that she is yet to take a final decision in this regard. The leadership believes that they will be able to convince her, and she can be the potential candidate for the Congress to retain the seat,” said a source.

Another name under consideration is that of former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany. Since 65% of the voters in the Thrikkakara constituency fall under the Kochi corporation, Chammany is a familiar face. The name of Congress state general secretary Deepthy Mary Varghese too is being projected as a potential candidate.

Meanwhile, discussions are on in the LDF calling for the CPM to field its candidate in Thrikkakara, rather than fielding an independent. “There is a demand from among the workers that the CPM should field its candidate in the party symbol at Thrikkakara. However, the final decision will be taken by the party leadership,” said a source.

The CPM is also looking to field a young IT professional as an LDF-backed independent candidate. “Considering that the IT hub of Kerala, Infopark, is located in Kakkanad, the party is exploring the option of fielding a young and dynamic IT professional,” the source said. There are also unconfirmed reports that M Swaraj, former Tripunithura MLA, may contest from Thrikkakara. Another name doing the rounds is that of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

