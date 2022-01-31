STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Container stir: Several unions keep away 

In a statement issued here, an office-bearer of CCBA alleged that All India Container Carrier Owners Association is claiming and projecting itself as an all-India association of trailer truck owners.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Strike

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The office-bearers of Cochin Customs Brokers Association (CCBA), Cochin Steamer Agents Association (CSAA) and  Cochin Port Users Forum (CPUF) have said that they will not take part in the indefinite strike called by the All India Container Carrier Owners Association from February 4. In a statement issued here, an office-bearer of CCBA alleged that All India Container Carrier Owners Association is claiming and projecting itself as an all-India association of trailer truck owners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCBA CSAA CPUF All India Container Carrier Owners Association
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp