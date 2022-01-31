Container stir: Several unions keep away 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The office-bearers of Cochin Customs Brokers Association (CCBA), Cochin Steamer Agents Association (CSAA) and Cochin Port Users Forum (CPUF) have said that they will not take part in the indefinite strike called by the All India Container Carrier Owners Association from February 4. In a statement issued here, an office-bearer of CCBA alleged that All India Container Carrier Owners Association is claiming and projecting itself as an all-India association of trailer truck owners.