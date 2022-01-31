STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dileep’s phone to be submitted to High Court today

Published: 31st January 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Actor Dileep. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mobile phones belonging to the accused, including actor Dileep, in the case relating to the alleged conspiracy to murder officers investigating the 2017 actor abduction will be submitted before the Kerala High Court on Monday. Dileep’s phone, which he had claimed to have sent for forensic examination in Mumbai, will be brought to Kochi by Sunday night, according to sources.

Three mobile phones — used by Dileep, his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law T N Suraj — will be handed over to the court’s registrar general by 10.15am, it is learnt. The court had directed to do so despite objections raised by the accused. On Saturday, the court had observed that Dileep cannot keep the phone on the pretext that he has sent it to his own forensic expert. 

ALSO READ: Dileep moves court, says probe officer has assault visuals

During interrogation, the accused have identified as their own the voices in the audio clips released by director Balachandrakumar. After the revelation, all the accused changed their phones. Seven mobile phones, including four phones used by Dileep, are required to prove the case, according to the investigation team.

However, the actor submitted that he did not use the fourth phone mentioned by the crime branch. Dileep was using two iPhones and two other mobile phones.Anoop used two mobile phones and TN Suraj one during the specified period. The investigating agency has revealed that Dileep has made more than 12,000 calls using a SIM card in one of the four phones.

