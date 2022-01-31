Minister warns of action if hospitals deny treatment to Covid patients

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will take strict action against hospitals denying treatment to Covid patients, said Health Minister Veena George during the Covid review meeting held in Ernakulam district. “If treatment is denied to Covid patients, strict action will be taken against doctors and hospitals as per the state Epidemic Act,” she said.

The minister attended the review meeting, led by Industries Minister P Rajeev, virtually. She evaluated the preparations in place in the district in handling the situation as well. “50% of the beds in the private hospitals should be set aside for Covid treatment. In the government sector, 497 additional staff will be appointed to ease the overburden of the health department. In hospitals 429 and in labs 68 staff will be appointed,” said Veena.

State government has decided to appoint additional staff in the health department to ease the burden. Special arrangements has been made at Ernakulam General hospital, and Muvattupuzha General Hospital for Covid-infected cancer patients who require chemo therapy. For pregnant women, treatment arrangements are been set up at Mattancherry and Angamaly government hospitals.

For dialysis patients, arrangements are made at Kalamassery medical college hospital and Aluva thaluk hospital. “Directions are given to DMO and National health mission officials to set up more treatment facilities for dialysis patients,” said the minister.

Dist reports 9,704 new cases

Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 9,704 new Covid cases. As many as 33 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid. Meanwhile, 1,382 Covid patients recovered from the infection. A total of 69,184 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.