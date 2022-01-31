Youth held for bid to molest deaf, mute girl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth, who had allegedly attempted to molest a deaf and mute girl was arrested on Sunday. Rahul, 29, from Valakam, Kunnakkal near Muvattupuzha attempted to molest the girl at the house where the girl was staying. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on January 25. Rahul had gone absconding since then. He was arrested after the police resorted to scientific investigation methods based on the statement given by the victim, said police.