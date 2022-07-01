STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old woman found unconscious in Kochi lodge

A 22-year-old woman from Kozhikode was found unconscious in a Kochi lodge and was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman from Kozhikode was found unconscious in a Kochi lodge and was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night. According to the police, her friend Musheeda, 24, stated that both women were forced to snort a white powder by a person named Hashim and his friends, after which the victim fell unconscious.

Musheeda had accompanied her to Kochi for a medical test required to go abroad, a police officer said. After reaching the city on the morning of June 27, the two women visited Fort Kochi and other tourist places. Later, they took a room at a lodge in Chalikkavattom. In the evening, Hashim and three other youngsters visited their room, the officer said.

On June 28, when the woman could not recover fully, they decided to return to Kozhikode. So they shifted to a lodge near the Ernakulam Junction railway station.“As the victim couldn’t walk, Hashim and friends reached the lodge and decided to move both women to another lodge. As her condition continued to deteriorate, they took her to a private hospital in Kaloor,” the officer said.

The police suspect an overdose of drugs behind the incident, although more medical tests are required for a confirmation. The hospital authorities said the sodium level in the woman’s blood is low.“She is under 48 hours of observation and has been admitted to the ICU with ventilator support. She is yet to regain consciousness. An MRI scan has detected hypoxia damage in the brain,” a hospital official said.

“We haven’t registered a case as the statement of the victim is yet to be recorded,” police said.Musheeda’s brother, Mujeeb, refused to disclose any information related to the incident. The police are also suspicious of Musheeda as her statement was not consistent.

