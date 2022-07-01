STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannur man who sourced LSD from Poland arrested

The anti-narcotic special squad of the excise department arrested a Kannur native who procured 200 LSD stamps from Poland using a fake name.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The anti-narcotic special squad of the excise department arrested a Kannur native who procured 200 LSD stamps from Poland using a fake name. The excise team arrested Vyas, 35, from his house in Kannur on Thursday. A parcel containing the LSD stamps was seized after officials at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Kochi grew suspicious and alerted the excise department. Following the inspection, the team recovered the LSD stamps, which weighed nearly 3.592g.

B Tenymon, assistant commissioner (Enforcement), excise, Ernakulam, said the person procured the LSD stamps using a fake name, Vikas. “However, the address that he used to get the parcel helped us trace him. He was later produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody,” said Tenymon.

The excise team suspects that Vyas had been involved in drug trade for several years. “We have seized his laptop and phone. We have got some digital evidence. We will soon arrest another person in this case,” said Tenymon.

Meanwhile, the excise department also seized 105kg of ganja, 18.75g of hashish oil, 605mg of MDMA, 254g of heroin and 36mg of LSD from his house. “It is clear that the accused had a strong network in the state. He was in possession of all types of synthetic drugs that are available in the black market,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the department will seek the custody of Vyas for further interrogation. “We will try to trace his customers and find out how he sold the contraband to them. We hope to arrest more people in the coming days,” said the officer.

