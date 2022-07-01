Lovely, dark & deep

Sara Shaji By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kothamangalam, a small town in the eastern part of Ernakulam, is known for its picturesque hills, dense forests, and waterbodies. Popularly known as the gateway to the high ranges, Kothamangalam is located at the foot of the Western Ghats.

It is now a popular stopover for tourists travelling to Thekkady and Munnar. Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan was shot at Pooyamkutty forests, near Kothamangalam. Earmarked for the hydroelectric project by the KSEB, the place is an ideal getaway rich in flora and fauna, hidden scenic spots, and panoramic views. The Peendimedu waterfall and the bridge over Pooyamkutty river, a tributary of the Periyar, are a few other attractions of the place.

Known as an elephant migration route, Pooyamkutty has tribal villages such as Manikandamchal, Vellaramkuth, and Kallelumedu on the other side of the forest. You can cross over to the other side either by trekking or taking a boat from the Blavana Ferry point.

Sitting atop the rocks, beside the gurgling river, listening to the whispering trees with the gentle breeze caressing your face, the setting transports you into another world, cut away from the bustle. Trekking through Pooyamkutty forest is an adventure. If you are lucky, you could spot wild animals such as spotted deer, elephants and boar. You could also shop for honey, organic bags and sticks made by the tribals from the Thalavachuppara region.

How to reach?

About 2.5 hours drive from the city

Activities: Trekking, tribal village visits, boating

Food: Homely meals

Accommodation: Homestays at per-night cost ranging from I1,500 to I20,000

Nearby attractions: Bhoothathankettu dam, Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary, Inchathotty Hanging Bridge, Ayyappanmudi