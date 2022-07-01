Taj Group retains iconic Willingdon hotel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Taj Group has retained Kerala’s iconic Taj Malabar Hotel, the luxury resort at Willingdon island in Kochi. The Cochin Port Authority finalised the bid for operating the heritage property on Thursday.

Though many leading hospitality groups competed to wrest the deal, Taj Group managed to retain the property for an enhanced annual lease amount of Rs 1.25 crore. The Taj Group had been operating the hotel for an annual lease amount of Rs 75 lakh a year since 1984. After expiry of the lease period, the Taj Group was operating the property on extended lease agreement.

The Cochin Port Authority that owns the heritage structure had issued a tender notification on April 12 inviting hospitality firms to operate the property for hospitality purposes. The pre-bid meeting was held on April 19. Though the deadline for submitting the bid was May 6, it was extended due to overwhelming response. The Taj Group had the right of first refusal in the bidding process, which helped it to retain the property.