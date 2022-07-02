'Drugged' woman recovering, cops set to record statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the 22-year-old Kozhikode resident who was admitted to a private hospital in an unconscious state regaining consciousness, the police are set to record her statement, on either Saturday or Sunday.

The woman, who came to Kochi for a medical test required to travel to Qatar, was admitted on Wednesday night. She was staying at a lodge near the Ernakulam Town railway station and was accompanied by her friend, Musheeda. The latter told the police that the woman fell unconscious after snorting a white powder while they were at a lodge in Chalikavattom, after having reached Kochi on June 27.

“She continues to be under observation in the ICU. She may be able to give the statement to the police on Saturday. She will recover soon,” a hospital official said. An MRI scan on Thursday had detected hypoxia damage to her brain.

The sodium level in the blood was low too. The police are waiting to record her statement before deciding on registering a case.There is also confusion regarding the police station where the case is to be registered, as she has stayed at different places in the city within a matter of a few days.