Ernakulam to get e-district status: K Rajan

KOCHI: All the government offices from village to district will shift to e-office system soon and Ernakulam district will get e-district status within a year, said revenue minister K Rajan here on Friday. Village-level people’s committees should promote revenue e-literacy and these forums should meet every month, the minister said while addressing a meeting of deputy collectors and deputy tehsildars held at Ernakulam collectorate. The minister directed the revenue officials to complete digital re-survey before January 2023.
