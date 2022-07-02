STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam to get e-district status: K Rajan

The minister directed the revenue officials to complete digital re-survey before January 2023.

Published: 02nd July 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister K Rajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All the government offices from village to district will shift to e-office system soon and Ernakulam district will get e-district status within a year, said revenue minister K Rajan here on Friday. Village-level people’s committees should promote revenue e-literacy and these forums should meet every month, the minister said while addressing a meeting of deputy collectors and deputy tehsildars held at Ernakulam collectorate. The minister directed the revenue officials to complete digital re-survey before January 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam K Rajan
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp