Legal metrology turns up heat on traders, 629 cases registered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Turning up the heat on traders found to be overcharging their customers, the legal metrology department registered 629 cases in the district during the 2021-22 financial year. A sum of Rs 17.17 lakh was also collected by the department as fine from the violators. According to the data released by the department, as many as 568 cases were registered under the Standards of Weights and Measures Act, which yielded fines totalling Rs 11.47 lakh.

Cases were registered against four shops for variations in weights of the products and a fine of `45,000 was slapped on them. In all, 57 cases were registered under Packaged Commodity Rules and `5.25 lakh was collected as fine.

The checks were conducted at medical stores, provisional stores, markets, jewellery shops, petrol stations, bars, vegetable and fruit shops, supermarkets and bakeries. The department is vested with powers to crack down on overcharging, variations in product weight, selling products without declaration and use of unauthorised weighing machines. Legal metrology deputy controller B A Sailas said that the department has collected the fines from the violators. The public can call up the number 18004254835 or mail the information on trade malpractices to clm.lmd@kerala.gov.in.