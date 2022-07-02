Raise a glass of martini

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Martini is that classic drink that is not easy to ignore. Every Bond fan might have come up and close with the drink on screen when he ordered it with specific direction, swagger and the quintessential don’t care attitude.

Though James Bond has over the years tried to convert martini into a vodka drink, original recipe calls for Gin. Gin martini has reigned the world for around 130 years, vodka doesn’t even come close, though it also tastes good.

To make a cocktail perfect, there should be two things. The money spent should be on the safer side and the drink overall shouldn’t feel like a waste of precious alcohol. One of the most beloved children’s writers, E B White, even called Martini as “the elixir of quietude”.

Though the exact date of this concoction’s origin is unknown, there are many prevailing stories. It could be named after the vermouth brand Martinez, could be named after the town Martinez, or even could be derived from the cocktail Martinez which existed sometime in the 19th century.

Recipe

2.25 on of gin (go crazy with your preferred label)

0.5 to 0.75 on of vermouth

Add them and ice to a mixing glass and stir for around 25 seconds. Pour it into a martini glass and garnish with lemon or orange peel, or olives.