Teen raped for years by kin after giving birth control pills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A teenager,, who was abused and raped multiple times since she was a minor after being forced to consume birth control pills, finally approached the police leading to the arrest of her abuser. After registering a case on the complaint of the girl, now 19, the police arrested the 34-year-old accused, a native of Mulanthuruthy.

“The accused got acquainted to the survivor in 2015, when she was hardly 12. Since then, he started sexually abusing her after showing her porn videos and photos on his phone. He first raped her in 2018 and started giving her birth control pills to prevent pregnancy,” said the Mulanthuruthy police. He forced the survivor into silence by threatening to publish her nude pictures on social media if she told anyone about the abuse. As per the girl’s complaint, she was raped till March 16, 2022.

“Two days later, on March 18, the girl gave her statement and we arrested the accused the next day,” police said adding that the victim’s statement was recorded by a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. “A Pocso court on June 4 dismissed the bail plea of the accused considering the gravity of the offences and the fact that the accused was related to the victim and might be a threat to her life if released,” said the officer.