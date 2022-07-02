STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Teen raped for years by kin after giving birth control pills

Accused forced girl into silence by threatening to publish her nude pictures on social media

Published: 02nd July 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A teenager,, who was abused and raped multiple times since she was a minor after being forced to consume birth control pills, finally approached the police leading to the arrest of her abuser. After registering a case on the complaint of the girl, now 19, the police arrested the 34-year-old accused, a native of Mulanthuruthy.

“The accused got acquainted to the survivor in 2015, when she was hardly 12. Since then, he started sexually abusing her after showing her porn videos and photos on his phone. He first raped her in 2018 and started giving her birth control pills to prevent pregnancy,” said the Mulanthuruthy police. He forced the survivor into silence by threatening to publish her nude pictures on social media if she told anyone about the abuse. As per the girl’s complaint, she was raped till March 16, 2022.

“Two days later, on March 18, the girl gave her statement and we arrested the accused the next day,” police said adding that the victim’s statement was recorded by a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. “A Pocso court on June 4 dismissed the bail plea of the accused considering the gravity of the offences and the fact that the accused was related to the victim and might be a threat to her life if released,” said the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape minor girl
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp