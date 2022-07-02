STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Through the lives and history of Tohoku

 It will showcase the life of the people before and after the tusnami and earthquake at Tohoku, a region in Japan known for its volcanoes and mountainous terrain.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Keala Lalithakala Akademi, in association with the Japan Foundation, is organising a rare photo exhibition titled ‘Tohoku - Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers’ at Durbar Hall Art Centre this week. It will showcase the life of the people before and after the tusnami and earthquake at Tohoku, a region in Japan known for its volcanoes and mountainous terrain.

The series displays incredible images by individual photographers and a photography group, Sendai Collection. ­ Haga Hideo, Naito Masatoshi, Oshima Hiroshi, Lin Meiki, Tatsuki Masaru, Tsuda Nao, Hatakeyama Naoya are some of the photographers featured. All of them belong to different generations and represent various styles of the region. The photos portray the rich history and the roots of the city, including its formation. 

By representing the past, present and future, the exhibition aims at introducing many fascinating aspects of Tohoku, its life, climate and culture.The touring exhibition is being organised in major cities of India to mark the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the ties between India and the Japan Foundation. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the exhibition on Saturday at 6pm. As part of the exhibition, a symposium titled ‘The Age of the Photography-2022’ will be held at the BTH Hall on July 16, the concluding day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp