Through the lives and history of Tohoku

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Keala Lalithakala Akademi, in association with the Japan Foundation, is organising a rare photo exhibition titled ‘Tohoku - Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers’ at Durbar Hall Art Centre this week. It will showcase the life of the people before and after the tusnami and earthquake at Tohoku, a region in Japan known for its volcanoes and mountainous terrain.

The series displays incredible images by individual photographers and a photography group, Sendai Collection. ­ Haga Hideo, Naito Masatoshi, Oshima Hiroshi, Lin Meiki, Tatsuki Masaru, Tsuda Nao, Hatakeyama Naoya are some of the photographers featured. All of them belong to different generations and represent various styles of the region. The photos portray the rich history and the roots of the city, including its formation.

By representing the past, present and future, the exhibition aims at introducing many fascinating aspects of Tohoku, its life, climate and culture.The touring exhibition is being organised in major cities of India to mark the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the ties between India and the Japan Foundation. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the exhibition on Saturday at 6pm. As part of the exhibition, a symposium titled ‘The Age of the Photography-2022’ will be held at the BTH Hall on July 16, the concluding day.