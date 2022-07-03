Drug link: Case likely against woman who fell unconscious in lodge room

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery shrouds the incident in which a 22-year-old woman from Kozhikode was admitted to a private hospital here after she was found in an unconscious state in a lodge. The woman fell unconscious after snorting a white powder while they were staying at a lodge in Chalikavattom on June 27. She regained consciousness on Friday.

However, the police have decided to register a case against her under NDPS Act after it was found that she was under the influence of narcotics.The Ernakulam Central police recorded her statement on Saturday. If required her arrest will be recorded, officers said.

She informed police that she could not recollect what happened on the day of the incident.Meanwhile, the friends of the woman confessed that the drug was brought by the woman. “It is suspected that she had consumed high dose of synthetic drug. A detailed inquiry is under way,” said an official.

The woman, who arrived in Kochi for a medical examination for travelling to Qatar, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. She was staying at a lodge near the Ernakulam Town Railway Station and later moved to another lodge at Chalikavattom. Meanwhile she visited Fort Kochi along with her male friends.

The woman and her friend, who were under the influence of drugs, took a room in a lodge near Ernakulam Town railway station as they were not in a position to travel to Kozhikode in that state. Later, the woman fainted at the lodge room and had to be hospitalised.