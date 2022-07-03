Man held for raising hoax bomb threat at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 63-year-old man was arrested for creating a hoax bomb threat at Kochi Airport on Saturday. Mamman Joseph, a native of Pathanamthitta, who arrived at the airport to fly to Australia by an Emirates flight, did not like the question of the employee during security check and told him that there was a bomb in his bag. He arrived at Kochi Airport with his wife to travel to Australia via Dubai.

Mamman Joseph did not like being repeatedly asked what was inside the bag during the security check. Then he responded that it was a bomb. With this, the flight attendant alerted the security department. CISF carried out a body check on the couple and handed over Mamman Joseph to the police.

The incident occurred around 1.45 am on Saturday. “The checking counter staff alerted that the passenger raised a bomb threat. Soon we alerted the police,” said a CIAL spokesperson. Police said that his bag was checked but nothing suspicious was found. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case and are initiating steps for a detailed investigation.