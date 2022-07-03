STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps to be taken to contain disease spread: P Rajeeve

In the wake of communicable disease cases increasing in the district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that measures would be strengthened to fight them.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

Kerala minister P Rajeeve (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of communicable disease cases increasing in the district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that measures would be strengthened to fight them. The minister was evaluating the pre-monsoon preparations and conducting the Covid review meeting in  Ernakulam district on Saturday.  The meeting observed that there was a rise in dengue fever, leptospirosis and water-borne diseases in the district.

A decision was taken in the meeting to conduct public campaigns at the local body level. Dry days should be observed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Fridays the dry day should be observed in schools, while on Saturdays and Sundays it should be observed at offices, public places and homes. “In monsoon season, all precautions are taken by the district administration to avoid any flooding in high-risk areas,” the minister said. MP Hibi Eden, Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA Anoop Jacob, Antony John, Uma Thomas and district panchayat president Ullas Thomas attended the meeting.

