500-yr-old historical painting at Vallarpadam Basilica reinstalled 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The reinstallation of the 500-year-old painting of Our Lady of Ransom mounted at the altar of Vallarpadam Basilica took place on Sunday. The painting was taken down for scientific conservation work to preserve the age-old heritage left behind by the Portugese.

The reinstallation rites and procession were led by Varapuzha Archdiocese Vicar General Msgr Mathew Kallingal.The painting that originally featured Mary and Jesus was brought to Vallarpadam in 1524 by missionaries.

In 1752, the images of Meenakshi Amma and son were added to the painting. According to the legend, the mother-son duo was caught in a capsized boat during storm. And the mother prayed to Vallarpadathamma and vowed to be her slave forever. She is said to have had a special vision of Vallarpadathamma and were miraculously rescued.