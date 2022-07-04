Experts suggest flu vaccination for children during monsoon season

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the spike in fever cases among schoolchildren during monsoon season, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has recommended annual influenza/flu vaccination for children aged between six months and five years.

According to experts, it may take around two weeks to develop antibodies and it is advisable to vaccinate children two to four weeks ahead of monsoon or winter season. Children under five years are not only at a higher risk of complications from the flu, but can also spread the infection to others.

The World Health Organization has also suggested influenza vaccination for children since they are vulnerable to flu throughout the year. Flu is caused by the influenza virus and it affects nose, throat and lungs. Common symptoms include fever, cough, chills, sore throat, muscle pain, headache and fatigue. The virus can spread easily from infected persons through droplets when they sneeze or cough.

Many recover from flu within a few days or weeks after getting infected. But children under the age of five -- especially under two years -- and those with long-term medical conditions may develop complications resulting in hospitalisation.“A mild cough and fever could mean more than just the common cold.

These could also be symptoms of flu. My advice to parents is to ask their paediatricians about the annual influenza vaccination, which can be given to all children aged between six months and five years, right/just before the rainy season, when flu infections increase,” Dr Najmal Nazeer, senior consultant pediatrician, Vijayalakshmi Medical Centre, Ernakulam.

The IAP recommends that children at a higher risk of influenza complications should receive the annual shot even after five years. “An effective way to prevent flu is by giving them the annual influenza vaccination,” Dr Jiss Thomas, senior consultant neonatologist, Mar Sleeva Medicity Pala, Kottayam.