STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi youth assault: Accused hotel bouncer is hardened criminal, say police

A probe revealed the bouncer appointed by the hotel was a 'hardened' criminal who faced several criminal cases at different police stations.

Published: 04th July 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bouncers

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into the incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted by No 18 Hotel managing director Roy Vayalat (52) and his staff inside the hotel revealed the bouncer appointed by the hotel was a "hardened" criminal who faced several criminal cases at different police stations. 

Police said Anuroop KP (32) of Kannadikadu, Maradu who worked as bouncer for DJ parties being conducted at No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi, is one of the accused facing charges for assaulting the youngster on May 4.

"He is the first accused in the case. As per the statement of the complainant, it was Anuroop who brutally assaulted him using wooden plank. In the attack, the complainant and his friend sustained serious injuries on their head. An organised criminal gang is involved in several incidents reported at the hotel. We are verifying the background of each staff employed at the hotel," said a police officer.

Though police arrested Roy Vayalat and other two staffers in connection with the incident, two others including Anuroop are still said to be in hiding. "The sessions court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Anuroop after we strongly objected to it submitting that he was an accused with criminal background," the officer added.

The incident occurred on May 4 when the complainant and his friends demanded a refund of the money paid to attend the night party after they were not allowed to dance. The arrested staffers were identified as Mathew Vinod (30) of Ezhupunna, and Vishnu Kumar (26) of Kottarakkara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
No 18 Hotel Fort Kochi Fort Kochi assault Kochi youth assault
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp