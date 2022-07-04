Fort Kochi youth assault: Accused hotel bouncer is hardened criminal, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into the incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted by No 18 Hotel managing director Roy Vayalat (52) and his staff inside the hotel revealed the bouncer appointed by the hotel was a "hardened" criminal who faced several criminal cases at different police stations.

Police said Anuroop KP (32) of Kannadikadu, Maradu who worked as bouncer for DJ parties being conducted at No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi, is one of the accused facing charges for assaulting the youngster on May 4.

"He is the first accused in the case. As per the statement of the complainant, it was Anuroop who brutally assaulted him using wooden plank. In the attack, the complainant and his friend sustained serious injuries on their head. An organised criminal gang is involved in several incidents reported at the hotel. We are verifying the background of each staff employed at the hotel," said a police officer.

Though police arrested Roy Vayalat and other two staffers in connection with the incident, two others including Anuroop are still said to be in hiding. "The sessions court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Anuroop after we strongly objected to it submitting that he was an accused with criminal background," the officer added.

The incident occurred on May 4 when the complainant and his friends demanded a refund of the money paid to attend the night party after they were not allowed to dance. The arrested staffers were identified as Mathew Vinod (30) of Ezhupunna, and Vishnu Kumar (26) of Kottarakkara.