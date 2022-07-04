Shipyard and Navy sign MoU for allied services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy for dry docking and allied services of Indian naval ships. The Navy was represented by the Southern Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, admiral superintendent of the yard, along with senior officers from headquarters -- Southern Naval Command, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi and IFA (SNC) -- represented the Navy, a release said here on Sunday.The Cochin Shipyard was represented by Madhu S Nair, its CMD, and other senior officials.