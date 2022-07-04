STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shipyard and Navy sign MoU for allied services

The Cochin Shipyard Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy for dry docking and allied services of Indian naval ships.

Published: 04th July 2022 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 06:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy for dry docking and allied services of Indian naval ships. The Navy was represented by the Southern Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, admiral superintendent of the yard, along with senior officers from headquarters -- Southern Naval Command, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi and IFA (SNC) -- represented the Navy, a release said here on Sunday.The Cochin Shipyard was represented by Madhu S Nair, its CMD, and other senior officials. 

