Syro-Malabar Church marks St Thomas Day

Mar George Alencherry was the main celebrant at the holy mass that followed at Mount St Thomas. 

Mar George Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday observed St Thomas Day, which also marks the Syro-Malabar Church Day. As part of the celebrations, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry hoisted the flag of the Church at its headquarters at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad.

Mar George Alencherry was the main celebrant at the holy mass that followed at Mount St Thomas. Curia Bishop Mar Sebastian Vainampurackal, superiors of religious orders, nuns and priests from various dioceses attended the mass.

Vincentian congregation superior general Fr John Kandathinkara delivered the St Thomas Day homily. Cardinal Alencherry inaugurated the public gathering in which he bestowed upon Fr Michael Kaarimattom with Malppaan position to honour his contribution in the sectors of catechism and protection of faith.

“St Thomas’ life teaches that togetherness should be nurtured not just during the time of joy and prosperity but during the time of suffering. When encountered with pain and sufferings, instead of retreating due to the fear of failure, one should be able to face it with courage through the power of unity,” said Cardinal while addressing the gathering.

