Unconscious woman in lodge: Police to trace source of MDMA, record statement again

Police probing the case of a 22-year-old woman from Kozhikode who was found unconscious in a lodge in Kaloor here following a drug overdose are looking to trace the source of the drug. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police probing the case of a 22-year-old woman from Kozhikode who was found unconscious in a lodge in Kaloor here following a drug overdose are looking to trace the source of the drug. On Saturday, the police registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, section 22 (a) ( for possession of a small quantity of drugs) and section 27 ( for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance). 

Police stated in the FIR that the accused consumed the drugs intentionally. The case was registered following the complaint by a senior consultant of the hospital. The police said the accused did not cooperate with them while her statement was being recorded on Friday at the hospital. 

“It is important to trace the source of MDMA she is suspected to have consumed while staying at a lodge in Chalikavattom on June 27. The accused has not divulged any information in this regard. We will let her go to Kozhikode once she is discharged. Though her arrest would be recorded, we are not charging any non-bailable offences,” a police officer said.

The police had recorded the statement of another woman who had accompanied the accused from Kozhikode to Kochi and stayed with her at lodges in Chalikavattom, Ernakulam South and Ernakulam North between June 27 and 29. 

The statement of three men who visited these women at the lodges has also been recorded. “It is revealed that a man had stayed with them at the lodge on June 27. However, during the interrogation, he said that it was the accused who brought the drug and used it. e became unconscious,” an officer said. 

