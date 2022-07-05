Fire station at Neriamangalam awaits final nod from Kerala govt

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the monsoon gains strength and landslides have started being reported from high ranges, the much-demanded fire and rescue station at Neriamangalam bordering Ernakulam and Idukki districts is waiting for final approval from the state government. During the monsoon season, landslides occur frequently in the ghat section of NH-85 between Neriamangalam and Adimali causing severe traffic blocks.

The NH-85 stretch is mostly used by tourists including foreigners who travel to Munnar and nearby hill stations. During the 2018 flood, many tourists were stuck at Munnar after the road stretch between Munnar and Neriamangalam became unusable. The ghat section on the stretch is over 30 kilometres long and in case of any landslide, the rescue operation has to be carried out by fire officers from Adimali station.

Last week, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John raised a question in the state assembly regarding the steps taken for setting up a fire station. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan replied that a temporary building at Neriamangalam Culture Centre owned by Kavalangad panchayat is allotted for setting up a temporary station without rent.

The panchayat also allowed a facility for building a garage for fire tenders. Steps are being taken for the fire and rescue services department to receive the building. Once the place, building and enough posts are sanctioned, the fire station will become operational, the CM said.