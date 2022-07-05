Mulanthuruthy block panchayat inks MoU with St Teresa’s College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mulanthuruthy block panchayat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the department of French of the St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, to prepare a detailed project report for its tourism circuit project.

A decision regarding this was taken during a discussion held between the block and grama panchayat representatives and the college authorities on Monday. The Post Graduate students of the tourism and travel management will carry out a survey to identify attractive spots, traditional art forms, unique cuisines, farm lunches, farm tourism, etc, in each panchayat to tap its tourism potential.

A tourism grama sabha will be conducted at the panchayat level next week to ensure the people’s participation in the project.