School bus drags dangling cable forward, uproots electricity pole

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a lucky escape for eight students and two crew members as an electricity post got uprooted slightly and leant on a school bus at Maradu on Monday morning. The students and crew of the bus of SDKY Gurukula Vidyalaya, Eroor, escaped unhurt as there was a power cut in the area at the time.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred at Vaikathussery Road near Thuruthy temple in Maradu around 7.45am.

“There were eight students, an attendant and the driver inside the bus. A cable dangling from the electricity post got stuck on the roof and the bus dragged it forward, making the post lean on top of the bus. Soon, students and bus workers were evacuated safely. There was no major damage to the bus,” said Sheeja Sankumar, Maradu division 5 councillor where the incident took place.

Fire and rescue services officers who reached the spot said the passengers were lucky as there was a power cut in the area. “The students were shifted to a nearby house. Later, they were transported in another school bus. KSEB officials who were in the area as part of maintenance work restored the post to the original position,” an officer said.

Though attempts were made to speak to school authorities, they were not available on phone. Maradu police said the parents of the students were informed about the accident later. Meanwhile, councillor Sheeja said dangling cables have become a threat to people’s lives. “The electricity posts are used by cable TV operators to draw their cables. Some of these cables are unused now. Maradu municipality had launched a project to clear these cables before May this year. However, the work is yet to be carried out in our ward,” she said.

Last month a 23-year-old biker lost his life after roadside cables snapped by a truck slit his throat at Chembumukku. The low-hanging cables often block rescue operations when fire accidents take place. Several meetings have been held to discuss the removal of these cables in Kochi city limit but no major step has been taken yet.