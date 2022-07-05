STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sparklers atop bus: Kerala HC seeks report from state govt

The incident came to light after a video captured by a student went viral on social media, and was reported on by the media.  

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government to file a report on the incident in which a tourist bus ‘Komban’ caught fire after sparklers were allegedly lit atop the bus before a student excursion at the Perumon Engineering College in Kollam on June 26. 

The incident came to light after a video captured by a student went viral on social media, and was reported on by the media.  A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar also viewed the video clippings of the incident in the open court.

The Bench observed, “The state of affairs, as disclosed by the news reports that appeared in print and visual media, make it explicitly clear that even after the orders of this court, contract carriages are being used in public places flouting the safety requirements, posing a threat to the safety of passengers and other road users.”

