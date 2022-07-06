STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host Dy NSA-level meet of Colombo conclave

The sixth deputy national security advisor-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in Kochi on Thursday.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sixth deputy national security advisor-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in Kochi on Thursday. The members of the conclave are India, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Seychelles will participate as observers.

It started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism between India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2011. Over the years, the mandate of the mechanism has enhanced to cover other issues of mutual interest. The membership of the group was enlarged with the addition of Mauritius in March 2022.

The members have identified five pillars for cooperation — maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; combating trafficking and organised crime; cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure and technology; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Colombo Security Conclave
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp