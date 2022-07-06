Kochi to host Dy NSA-level meet of Colombo conclave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sixth deputy national security advisor-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in Kochi on Thursday. The members of the conclave are India, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Seychelles will participate as observers.

It started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism between India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2011. Over the years, the mandate of the mechanism has enhanced to cover other issues of mutual interest. The membership of the group was enlarged with the addition of Mauritius in March 2022.

The members have identified five pillars for cooperation — maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; combating trafficking and organised crime; cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure and technology; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.