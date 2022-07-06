STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparations begin for bali tharpan on Periyar riverbanks

Thousands are expected to perform bali tharpan on the banks of Periyar river in Aluva on the Karkidakavavu day on July 28.

Published: 06th July 2022

Bali Tharpanam is thought to bring peace and eternal rest to ancestors. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thousands are expected to perform bali tharpan on the banks of Periyar river in Aluva on the Karkidakavavu day on July 28. Bali tharpan was limited to a ritual in the last two years owing to Covid and the district administration is expecting a heavy rush this time.

A meeting convened by District Collector Jafar Malik to discuss the preparations decided to deploy more police as well as fire and rescue and Navy personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees who enter the river to perform the rites. The service of boatmen and divers will also be availed. KSRTC fast passenger buses will stop at Thottakkattukara junction. Police will take steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

