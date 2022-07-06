STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Sanjeevini’ to represent India at Melbourne

Published: 06th July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanjeevini Life Care Village (SLCV) from Kerala is set to join an international conclave on sharing and networking of sports knowledge, making it the only invitee from India at the next week’s National Sports and Physical Activity Convention 2022 in Australia.

The SLCV near Kalady will be setting up a pavilion in the July 11-13 NSC22 in Melbourne, besides delivering a keynote address on its state-of-the-art facilities backed by expert sports scientists, medical team and trainers, according to the founder of Sanjeevini at Manjapra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp