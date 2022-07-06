‘Sanjeevini’ to represent India at Melbourne

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanjeevini Life Care Village (SLCV) from Kerala is set to join an international conclave on sharing and networking of sports knowledge, making it the only invitee from India at the next week’s National Sports and Physical Activity Convention 2022 in Australia.

The SLCV near Kalady will be setting up a pavilion in the July 11-13 NSC22 in Melbourne, besides delivering a keynote address on its state-of-the-art facilities backed by expert sports scientists, medical team and trainers, according to the founder of Sanjeevini at Manjapra.