STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Anticipatory bail to ‘drunk’ court staffer who lost files

Additional District Sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a court staffer who allegedly lost sensitive case files while travelling on KSRTC bus last year.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Additional District Sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a court staffer who allegedly lost sensitive case files while travelling on KSRTC bus last year. The pre-arrest bail was granted on Monday to Murukan A, 31, of Neriamangalam who was working as sweeper-cum-watchman at Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

The incident took place on 1 December 2021 when Murukan was entrusted with a baggage containing 12 case files from Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. He was told to take them to a Thrissur Vigilance Court for getting the concerned judge’s signature. However, Murukan, after getting the said case files produced and verified by the judge, failed to return the files to the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. He was suspended and department proceedings were initiated against him.

Based on the complaint registered by Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court manager, a case was registered under criminal breach of trust at Muvattupuzha police station. The police investigation found that Murukan had consumed liquor from different bars during the return journey with the baggage containing case files from Thrissur to Muvattupuzha and that it happened to be lost as a result of the intoxication.

The bag was found by a person, Shibin, near Chalakkudy KSRTC bus station and handed over to the police.  The court observed that the accused was involved in a serious and unpardonable dereliction of duty and misconduct after failing to take care of the case files.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp