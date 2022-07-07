Anticipatory bail to ‘drunk’ court staffer who lost files

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Additional District Sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a court staffer who allegedly lost sensitive case files while travelling on KSRTC bus last year. The pre-arrest bail was granted on Monday to Murukan A, 31, of Neriamangalam who was working as sweeper-cum-watchman at Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

The incident took place on 1 December 2021 when Murukan was entrusted with a baggage containing 12 case files from Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. He was told to take them to a Thrissur Vigilance Court for getting the concerned judge’s signature. However, Murukan, after getting the said case files produced and verified by the judge, failed to return the files to the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. He was suspended and department proceedings were initiated against him.

Based on the complaint registered by Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court manager, a case was registered under criminal breach of trust at Muvattupuzha police station. The police investigation found that Murukan had consumed liquor from different bars during the return journey with the baggage containing case files from Thrissur to Muvattupuzha and that it happened to be lost as a result of the intoxication.

The bag was found by a person, Shibin, near Chalakkudy KSRTC bus station and handed over to the police. The court observed that the accused was involved in a serious and unpardonable dereliction of duty and misconduct after failing to take care of the case files.