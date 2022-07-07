Dark celebrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The word chocolate is enough for a complete meltdown of our senses. Nothing can replace the goodness of these rich, dark and sinful sweets, this is something that the world will agree without any debates. On this World Chocolate Day, let’s trace the roots and many stories of chocolates.

History

The history of chocolate can be traced back to 3,000 years. It is said that for the Mayans, Toltec, and Aztec people a beverage from cocoa bean was a form of currency. The Mayans considered chocolate to be the food of the gods, held the cacao tree to be sacred and even buried dignitaries with bowls of the substance. Chocolate was brought to Europe by Christopher Columbus after his voyage sometime in AD 1500. And it was in 1847, that Joseph Fry and his son created the first mass-produced chocolate bar.

RootsCocoa beans are produced in tropical zones around the equator. About 70 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans come from four West African countries: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon. The Ivory Coast and Ghana are by far the two largest producers accounting for more than 50 per cent of the world´s cocoa. In India, it is mainly cultivated in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Kerala is considered to hold the second position in overall production in the country, estimated to be around 10,904 tonnes. Idukki district is the leading producer of cocoa in Kerala.

The making

Chocolate making is a long process, it takes two to four days to make a single-serving chocolate bar. It all begins with the seeds of the Theobroma cacao tree, aka cacao beans. The beans are dried and shells are removed, roasted and grounded. The cocoa mass is often liquified. The chocolate liquor then gets processed into two components - cocoa butter and cocoa solids. It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.

Most expensive chocolates

Amedei Porcelana: Dark chocolate made by the Amedei chocolatier of Tuscany. It costs at least Rs 1,500 per ounce.

Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire: In 2019, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates revealed the world’s most expensive chocolate titled Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire. The limited-edition chocolate was priced at Rs 4.3 lakh per kg and it entered the Guinness World Records.

Golden Speckled Chocolate Eggs: The most expensive non-jewelled chocolate egg was sold at auction for £7,000 (Rs 7,22,227). Made with Amedei Chocolate and Edible Gold leaf and filled with couture chocolate and truffles.

Medicinal value

The world’s most popular sweet is also said to contain some medicinal values. In fact, in earlier times, chocolate was used as medicine. A study published in ‘The Journal of Nutrition’ says chocolate consumption might help reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, also known as bad cholesterol. However, chocolate consumption has long been associated with conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, and hypertension.

Best chocolates

Of the many types of chocolates available, Couverture chocolate is an expensive type that contains a higher percentage of cocoa butter than other varieties. Amedei Porcelana, dark chocolate made by the Amedei chocolatier of Tuscany in Italy, is called the world’s most expensive chocolate. It has won various awards from the “Academy of Chocolate’’, including “Best bean to bar”, “Best Dark Chocolate Bar’’, and the “Golden Bean award”.