Get ready to cruise from Beypore Port in a vessel, enjoying sea

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Kozhikode will no longer have to travel to Kochi to enjoy the sea on a cruise ship, as they will be able to do so from Beypore port. Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) has decided to start cruise operations from Kozhikode.The KSINC has submitted a proposal to the tourism department to construct a boat jetty which is the only thing delaying the project.

“The corporation is ready to extend the cruise operation to different parts of the state. As part of this, we have decided to launch a cruise vessel operation from Kozhikode. Though we have identified Beypore port as the best spot to start the service, the lack of a boat jetty is a big concern for us. So, we have submitted a proposal to the tourism department to construct a boat jetty. The estimated project cost is around Rs 40 lakh. This will be a major boost to the tourism industry in Kozhikode as most of the travellers visit Kochi to enjoy a sea trip,” said a KSINC official.

KSINC is planning to operate a solar cruise vessel procured from Sri Lanka at Beypore. “The solar vessel will have a lounge, a cafeteria, and a sun deck. If the government approves our proposal to construct the jetty, the service can be launched this year itself,” said the officer.Meanwhile, KSINC said it also has plans to start cruise vessel operations from KannurandThiruvananthapuram.

“Our major concern is the availability of jetties. Since we operate large vessels, the existing small jetties won’t be of use. If the government is ready to construct jetties, KSINC can start the operation in different parts of the state. This will be a major boost to tourism,” said the officer.