Man held for robbery says he is bipolar, secures bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was with much effort, specifically from minute details of a helmet worn by the accused at the time of committing crime, that a police team nabbed the person who robbed an employee of a petrol pump at knife point.

However, the case took an interesting turn when the accused identified as Saheer S, 33, of Kottuvally submitted before a court here that he was a chronic bipolar patient with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Police said the accused managed to convince the court and secured bail 24 days after his arrest. It was on May 29 around 10.30 pm that Saheer allegedly walked into a petrol pump at Banerji Road and robbed `5,000 from a staffer, an Assam native, at knife point. The incident took place at Hindustan Petroleum pump situated between Kacheripady and Kaloor.

The staffer was sitting alone in the office when the accused walked in and asked for engine oil for his bullet bike. When the staff said there was no engine oil available, he rushed towards him and pulled out a knife from his pocket, and threatened to kill him. As the accused couldn’t find any money in the office, he fled with ` 5,000 which was in the staff’s pocket.

Police zeroed in on the accused after identifying the helmet worn by him from the CCTV visuals. As per the details submitted by the accused before the Sessions Court, he is undergoing treatment for chronic bipolar disorder with OCD symptoms since August 14, 2020.