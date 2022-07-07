STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on into fake IG page of dir Joshiy

According to police officers, the film director requested the police to remove the fake Instagram in his name immediately.

Police

KOCHI: Kochi city police have launched a probe after filmmaker Joshiy lodged a complaint that an unidentified person was demanding money from his friends using a fake Instagram account created in his name. Joshiy had sent an e-mail to Kochi city police cyber police.

According to police officers, the film director requested the police to remove the fake Instagram in his name immediately. “We have launched a preliminary probe to trace the person behind the fake account. We have requested Instagram to provide details related to the fake profile ID. We have also requested to take down the account soon,” an official said.

