STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cancer research centre gets state govt’s Rs 14.5 crore grant for development

Much to the relief of cancer patients in central Kerala, the state government has approved a grant of Rs 14.5 crore for the development of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the relief of cancer patients in central Kerala, the state government has approved a grant of Rs 14.5 crore for the development of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre. As things stand, the construction of the research centre will be completed by the end of 2023, Health Minister Veena George said. The financial assistance will be used to buy standby anaesthesia machine, portable ultra sound machine, coagulation analyser and operation theatre equipment, the minister added.

Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement which had spearheaded the demand for the facility, termed the development positive.“We have noticed that work is progressing fast at the site.

If it continues like this, we are hopeful of the work being completed by the end of 2023. The centre will be a real boon for cancer patients,” he said. According to government data, 1,108 cancer patients had registered with the cancer centre last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancer
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp