Cancer research centre gets state govt’s Rs 14.5 crore grant for development

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the relief of cancer patients in central Kerala, the state government has approved a grant of Rs 14.5 crore for the development of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre. As things stand, the construction of the research centre will be completed by the end of 2023, Health Minister Veena George said. The financial assistance will be used to buy standby anaesthesia machine, portable ultra sound machine, coagulation analyser and operation theatre equipment, the minister added.

Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement which had spearheaded the demand for the facility, termed the development positive.“We have noticed that work is progressing fast at the site.

If it continues like this, we are hopeful of the work being completed by the end of 2023. The centre will be a real boon for cancer patients,” he said. According to government data, 1,108 cancer patients had registered with the cancer centre last year.