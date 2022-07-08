STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dark is beautiful

Questioning the racist practices in the state, a bunch of students and teachers at a fashion school organised a fashion show by paying homage to many tribes from Africa

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People’s obsession with fair skin is deep-rooted. Even TV programmes, movies, billboards and advertisements have been propagating that fair is beautiful. This obsession with fair skin is so deep-rooted that many who are born with dark skin experience discrimination quite often. Many dark-skinned people, especially women, even desperately try to look fair. However, many are questioning the discriminatory practices of our society.

This was the theme of a fashion show curated by the faculty and students of the Women’s Academy of Fashion Designing and Garment Technology in Angamaly. They featured the traditional and cultural diversity of the African continent and its various people. The fashion show was directed by Thasveer M Salim and Sarath Chandran.

Organised as part of the Photofest India 2022 by All Kerala Photography Association (AKPA), Media Waves, Glitz and Glitterratti, the African tribal designs were showcased at the Zoom Fashion Week held recently at the Adlux International Convention Center in Angamaly. 

“While searching themes for our next show, we came across South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi, the Miss Universe of 2019. Reading up about her led to us researching more about her culture. Racism and colourism in South Africa go way back. Everyone knows about the apartheid and the fight led by the black community for freedom. And we decided to respect the African culture in our way, by making it the central theme of our show,” says Kavita Abhilash, the faculty in charge of the academy.

Around nine costumes were designed based on the study and research of 12 different tribes from the continent. The costumes included wonderfully detailed head gear, ornaments, apparel and accessories of the tribes. “Each costume was designed by taking the utmost care. Even the hair braiding techniques were adopted for the show. Since the readymade accessories were not available, most of the accessories were handmade by the students,” says Kavita. “We chose students who had a dusky skin tone. That is when we realised the makeup products available in the market mostly cater to fair skin people. Products for dark skin were not available in the market,” she says. 

Sudarsha Jaison, one of the designers and a former student of the academy says, “We have always seen that in many of the fashion shows, people with dark skin tones are often turned fair by applying unnecessary makeup. It is not because brown skin is less beautiful, but just one of the ways society has moulded us. There might be many women who would like to enter the fashion industry but are often hesitant due to their skin tone. It’s high time  we checked this harmful, discriminatory practice”.

