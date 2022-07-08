Don’t raze Brahmapuram bridge now: Kochi Mayor Anilkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar has approached the public works department (PWD) urging it to desist from the move to demolish the existing Brahampuram bridge without constructing a new one.The PWD is planning to demolish the bridge to the Brahampuram waste treatment plant as part of the construction for Water Metro.

Along with Kochi Corporation, four municipalities and four panchayats in the district dispose of waste in the Brahmapuram plant. The waste from Kochi Corporation, and Angamaly, Aluva, Thrikakkara and Kalamassery municipalities, and Cheranalloor panchayat are transported to the plant through Kakkanad-Infopark-Karimugal road.

“Once the bridge is demolished, the Infopark-Karimugal road will be closed and the garbage vehicles will have tgo go via crowded areas like Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Petta, Irumpanam and Karimugal. This will not only cause inconvenience to the public but also cost a lot of money,” pointed out Anilkumar in an official communication. He said the PWD (bridge division) has invited a tender for the demolition of the existing bridge.