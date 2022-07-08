STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Don’t raze Brahmapuram bridge now: Kochi Mayor Anilkumar

Mayor M Anilkumar has approached the public works department (PWD) urging it to desist from the move to demolish the existing Brahampuram bridge without constructing a new one.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar has approached the public works department (PWD) urging it to desist from the move to demolish the existing Brahampuram bridge without constructing a new one.The PWD is planning to demolish the bridge to the Brahampuram waste treatment plant as part of the construction for Water Metro. 

Along with Kochi Corporation, four municipalities and four panchayats in the district dispose of waste in the Brahmapuram plant. The waste from Kochi Corporation, and Angamaly, Aluva, Thrikakkara and Kalamassery municipalities, and Cheranalloor panchayat are transported to the plant through Kakkanad-Infopark-Karimugal road.

“Once the bridge is demolished, the Infopark-Karimugal road will be closed and the garbage vehicles will have tgo go via crowded areas like Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Petta, Irumpanam and Karimugal. This will not only cause inconvenience to the public but also cost a lot of money,” pointed out Anilkumar in an official communication. He said the PWD (bridge division) has invited a tender for the demolition of the existing bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Anilkumar Kochi
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp