Kerala HC blasts cops, Kochi Corp for inaction on damaged footpaths, dangling cables

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday took Kochi city police and other authorities to task for the poor upkeep of footpaths and overhead cables. The court observed that it fails to understand why action has not been taken to keep pedestrian pathways safe. “The Commissioner of Kochi City Police must answer this,” held Justice Devan Ramachandran. The HC judge directed the commissioner to file an affidavit explaining the action taken in that regard.

“Conservative estimate shows that hundreds of pedestrians have died on the roads due to the deplorable condition of the pedestrian paths,” the HC observed.As for the overhanging cables, the court said the Kochi corporation secretary would be personally held responsible if they are not removed within the next few days. “He shall, therefore, respond to this court appropriately by the next posting date,” the court held. The HC also flayed the public works department (PWD) and the corporation secretary for the poor maintenance of the city roads and directed them to file a status report detailing the names of the engineers and contractors responsible for each of the bad roads, as also the action taken against them.

The amici curiae appointed by the court pointed out the HC observations and the earlier order on repairing bad roads had turned futile. The court said it had already held that the primary responsibility for the maintenance of the roads vested with the engineers concerned. “If they were unable to do so, they were expected to go to the higher authorities. The court had passed orders with respect to this aspect several months ago, but on the ground level, nothing appeared to have changed. The directions of the court could not be empty claptrap but must be obeyed scrupulously,” the HC observed.

A grab of the TNIE report on the poor condition

of city roads published on June 8, 2022

If the roads are bad today, it means court orders are being violated, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed.“The contractors and engineers would be certainly taken to task, particularly when, at the first sight of monsoon, the surfaces of the roads seemed to be withering away. This could not be tolerated any further,” he said. The court warned engineers and contractors of maximum action against them, as warranted in law and without exception.

‘CLEAR OVERHANGING CABLES OR FACE ACTION’

Kochi: The Thrikkakara municipality has given cable networks an ultimatum to remove dangling cables within 14 days. The municipality has also decided not to grant fresh licences to television, internet and telephone service providers until they clean up the mess. Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan has written to utility operators asking them to rectify within 15 days facilities that are installed dangerously and without meeting safety standards.

Proper ground clearance should be ensured and unnecessary ones removed immediately, she wrote in the letter sent to 14 companies. “If they fail to remove the cables, the municipality will remove them with the help of the police and KSEB personnel. The licence of cable operators will be cancelled,” the chairperson said. The municipality’s decision comes in the wake of a recent incident in which a youth riding a two-wheeler was killed after a low-hanging cable wrapped around his neck on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom route. A school bus had a narrow escape after it dragged a low-hanging cable forward.