Kochi takes first step towards national arts and culture centre

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If things work as per the plan, Kochi will have an art hub on the lines of those existing in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has approached prominent personalities in the arts and film fraternity such as Bose Krishnamachari, president of Kochi Biennale Foundation; Shaji N Karun, chairman of State Film Development Corporation; Murali Cheeroth, chairperson of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi; and architect T M Cyriac to brainstorm and advise it on the feasibility and sustainability of the proposed National Arts and Culture Centre.

“The GCDA’s prime focus is to set up an infrastructure dedicated to sports, and arts and culture. We are determined to set up infrastructure in both fields wherever possible,” said authority chairman K Chandran Pillai.“We are just in the conception stage. We are in discussions with experts regarding the sustainability of the centre before moving to the next stage,” he told TNIE.

According to GCDA officials, it has been receiving several proposals for the vacant six-acre plot near Manapattiparambu in Kaloor. One of the suggestions was the construction of an art centre at the site. Speaking to TNIE, Shaji Karun said, “Kochi needs a cultural face as it holds a rich history across the world and has become one of the major cities in the country. Art is universal and we are trying to bring that universality through the art centre in cinema, culture and history.”

He said the discussions with known intellectual persons in and around the world are ongoing before firming up the proposal.“We plan to create a culturally rich zone. Along with the art centre, a production house incorporating advanced technology will be built in Kochi in GCDA’s land. The space will have elements such as areas for discussions, stages for conducting shows and theatre plays, and advanced movie screening theatres where film festivals can also be organised,” said the award-winning film director and cinematographer.

The National Arts and Culture Centre and production house will transform Kochi into an art hub attracting more tourists. Krishnamachari said opinions were shared with GCDA officials regarding the proposal.