Limewash - for a breathable, healthy home

KOCHI: Limewash paints are becoming popular again, especially abroad. This natural paint is the favourite new kid on the block for many homeowners and designers who follow sustainable and eco-friendly living. The paint is back in vogue due to the chalky texture and matte finish it offers on any surface.“The main advantage is that it is natural and made of limestone. It is a sustainable and eco-friendly way of giving colour to your abode or workspace,” says Arun T G of Graphite Homes.

Limewash painting is not that popular among Keralites, he points out.“It is surprising because, on top of being eco-friendly, it is very cost-effective too.”Arun says its matte finish — unlike the polish finish of the popular, chemical-filled paints — has an old-world charm to it. “It is beautiful and gives a layered beauty to the interior. It is also odour-free,” he says.The limewash available in the market comes in various forms. The powdered form has to be mixed with water before using. Besides ready-to-use ones, there is a clay-like lime, which too needs water.“The other advantage is that it is toxic-free. That makes it a pet and toddler-friendly paint. It can also absorb odours. And it is breathable,” says Arun.

These features make limewash perfect in the eyes of many famous designers and architects abroad. Limewash has the ability to penetrate even the smallest pores on a surface, making it part of the surface.

“We can use it on wood, concrete, or muddy structure. It can be used on walls made of bricks too,” adds Arun. According to Shreeganesh V Nair, founding partner of Ganesh Technical Consultancy Services, limewash is an old concept.“It was in vogue all over the world for more than 2,000 years. And there is a reason for that,” he says.

Historically, it is the oldest painting known to mankind. According to archaeologists and historians, the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt used limestone. So did the people in Roman and Mediterranean areas. Many experts even say that it can reduce the temperature inside the home by 10 degrees if used on the roof. It can also repel mosquito larvae.

“Though it has some negatives, the positives outweigh them. Convenience has been a huge villain to healthy and sustainable practices. While it is eco-friendly and cheaper to use, to go with aesthetics, it leaves a white mark on your clothes when you lean on the walls. However, the alternative is petrochemical paints that are harmful to breathe in,” Shreeganesh says.

Limewash is perfect indoors, he points out.

“It cools down the room, allows the walls to breathe, makes sure oxygen levels are appropriate and even helps remove odour. Even if you don’t paint using limewash, I would tell everyone to keep a pot of hydrated lime on the corners of every room. That will absorb odours and toxins,” he says.

It has just been 40 years since limewash went out of popularity, Shreeganesh says.“That is mainly due to the heavy marketing of all the big companies. Now we realise how beneficial limewash is and how harmful petrochemical paints are.”